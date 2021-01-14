Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 73,901 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,900 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,025,000 after purchasing an additional 992,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $243,925,000 after buying an additional 809,644 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $170.39. 4,085,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,064. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

