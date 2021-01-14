Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,975 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Express by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,646,992,000 after acquiring an additional 816,309 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in American Express by 5.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after acquiring an additional 617,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $868,446,000 after acquiring an additional 148,905 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American Express by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,441,248 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $445,235,000 after acquiring an additional 110,170 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in American Express by 8.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,762,974 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $176,738,000 after acquiring an additional 131,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,404,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.16 and its 200 day moving average is $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.85.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

