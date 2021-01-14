Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 1,387 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.97.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.61, for a total transaction of $3,894,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 206,499 shares of company stock worth $50,344,292 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,522,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $197.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.