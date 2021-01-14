Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Okta by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Okta by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Okta by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $259.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,430. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.20 and a beta of 1.00. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $287.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,497,031.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,710 shares of company stock valued at $59,194,726 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.80.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

