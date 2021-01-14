Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 6,730 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 0.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 69.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.30. 4,101,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554,066. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.88 and its 200-day moving average is $120.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $221.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Rowe upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

