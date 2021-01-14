Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 7,801 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 3,324.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in MetLife by 17.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 21.0% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 85,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in MetLife by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,126,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,249,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

