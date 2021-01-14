Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 8,600 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in FedEx by 1,156.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 251.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $2,073,736.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,591,444.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,643 shares of company stock worth $11,567,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

NYSE:FDX traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $256.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,862,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.45. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.