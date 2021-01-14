Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 947 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,687,000 after purchasing an additional 66,854 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,066,000 after purchasing an additional 178,489 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,194,000 after purchasing an additional 63,205 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALXN. Svb Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.26.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALXN traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $156.65. 3,512,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.73 and its 200 day moving average is $120.45. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $160.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

