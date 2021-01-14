Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.95.

NYSE CMI opened at $240.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.35. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

