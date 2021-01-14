Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the period. Cummins makes up approximately 2.0% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Cummins worth $77,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Cummins by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.95.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $241.33. 770,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $244.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

