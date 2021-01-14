Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Update

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 869,700 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the December 15th total of 1,472,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,881,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CURLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Curaleaf from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

OTCMKTS:CURLF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.06. 2,446,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,802. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

