Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 48,050 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,050 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.8% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $13,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 200.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 98,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,099. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

