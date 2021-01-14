Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 45,030 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,092. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

