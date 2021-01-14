Curbstone Financial Management Corp Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.53. The company had a trading volume of 50,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,182. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.