Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,430 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,752,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,861,000 after purchasing an additional 337,139 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,170,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,138,000 after purchasing an additional 272,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 153,796 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 258,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 151,486 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.38. 11,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,040. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $22.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26.

