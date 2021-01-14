Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 333,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 90,610 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 299,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 49,230 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 155,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 547,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,927. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.