Curbstone Financial Management Corp Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 443.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000.

SCHP stock remained flat at $$61.77 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 55,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,876. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $62.20.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.