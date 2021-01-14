Curbstone Financial Management Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises about 0.9% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 51,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 276,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 131,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 45,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 242,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686,008. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.