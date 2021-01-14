Curbstone Financial Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 332.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 286.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.85. 29,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,461. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $95.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.09.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.