Curio Price Tops $0.47 (CUR)

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, Curio has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. Curio has a market cap of $859,371.19 and $33,272.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curio token can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00383028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00037912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,567.29 or 0.03965095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012583 BTC.

Curio Profile

Curio is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com . The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

