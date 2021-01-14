Curve DAO Token (CRV) 1-Day Volume Hits $58.87 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $135.48 million and $58.87 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001832 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.08 or 0.00373340 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00037521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.10 or 0.04258534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012502 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

CRV is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,410,552,539 coins and its circulating supply is 186,463,443 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

