CUTcoin Achieves Market Cap of $6.59 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 43% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One CUTcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and $15,810.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00016898 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00095597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001497 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008298 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007560 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002547 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 130,084,506 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,084,506 tokens. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

CUTcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

