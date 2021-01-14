CVCoin (CVN) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, CVCoin has traded 48.9% lower against the dollar. CVCoin has a market cap of $1.49 million and $98,697.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

