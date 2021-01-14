CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Shares Up 11.4%

Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) traded up 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $4.70. 133,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 54,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

