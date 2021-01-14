CX Institutional Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $507.79 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $536.14.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

