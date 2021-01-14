CX Institutional Buys 690 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,539,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,716,823,000 after purchasing an additional 195,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,125,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Adobe by 14.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,119,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,039,544,000 after acquiring an additional 266,490 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.27.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,148 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,820. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE opened at $472.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $487.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.67. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

