CX Institutional Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17.

