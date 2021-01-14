CX Institutional Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

CX Institutional raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 416.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 340.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $56.23 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.03.

