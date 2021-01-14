CX Institutional Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. CX Institutional owned 0.43% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $41.62.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.