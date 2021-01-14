CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Up 5.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $175.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. CyberArk Software traded as high as $164.23 and last traded at $162.33. 919,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 681,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.18.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CYBR. ValuEngine lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,805,000 after acquiring an additional 802,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,162,000 after buying an additional 29,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,486,000 after acquiring an additional 25,455 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 734,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,250.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

