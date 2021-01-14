CyberMiles One Day Volume Reaches $1.37 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.89 or 0.00387770 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,014.40 or 1.00259300 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00017022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016015 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 515.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001967 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

