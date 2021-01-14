CyberVein (CVT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.39 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One CyberVein token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $110.91 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberVein alerts:

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.