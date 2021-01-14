Cypress Development Corp. (CYP.V) (CVE:CYP) Shares Gap Down to $1.71

Cypress Development Corp. (CYP.V) (CVE:CYP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.57. Cypress Development Corp. (CYP.V) shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 700,307 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.53. The company has a market cap of C$139.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.43.

About Cypress Development Corp. (CYP.V) (CVE:CYP)

Cypress Development Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium and zinc deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project comprising Dean and Glory claim blocks covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in Nevada.

