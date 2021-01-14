D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $68.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.03. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $81.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

