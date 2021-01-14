Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the December 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of Daiichi Sankyo stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.59.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

