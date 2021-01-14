Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €70.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler AG (DAI.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €55.65 ($65.47).

Get Daimler AG (DAI.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:DAI traded down €0.90 ($1.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €57.23 ($67.33). 2,701,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler AG has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52 week high of €59.93 ($70.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €47.56. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,973.45.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.