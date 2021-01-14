Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) were up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.44. Approximately 1,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Dairy Farm International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

