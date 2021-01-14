Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a growth of 443.3% from the December 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,745,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DFCO opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22. Dalrada Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 8.64.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer.

