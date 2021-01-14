Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,203 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.8% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Danaher worth $110,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,571 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 7.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $25,757,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.13. The stock had a trading volume of 31,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $169.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.79 and its 200 day moving average is $213.85. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,360,053.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

