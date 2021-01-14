DAPS Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $124,726.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $124,726.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00043305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00370614 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00037365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.93 or 0.04053193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,187,248,600 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

