Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Trading Up 13.7%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) was up 13.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 3,498,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 1,034,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DARE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Daré Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application; Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive intravaginal ring; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.