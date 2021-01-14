DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) rose 10.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.87 and last traded at $17.39. Approximately 108,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 212,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.
The firm has a market capitalization of $141.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25.
DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%. Equities analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -5.02 EPS for the current year.
About DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)
DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.
Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.