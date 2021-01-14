DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) rose 10.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.87 and last traded at $17.39. Approximately 108,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 212,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $141.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%. Equities analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 8.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 11.0% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the third quarter worth $44,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the third quarter worth $336,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.