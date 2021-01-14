Dash (DASH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.49 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $1.49 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $132.89 or 0.00342378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00027964 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.21 or 0.01043971 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000427 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,919,441 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.