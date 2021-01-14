DATA Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. One DATA token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $187,350.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DATA has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00046352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.00384953 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00037812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.78 or 0.04083933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012978 BTC.

About DATA

DTA is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.