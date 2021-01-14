Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the December 15th total of 181,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,333,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Data443 Risk Mitigation stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,518,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,124,010. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.67.

Get Data443 Risk Mitigation alerts:

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy business. The company offers ClassiDocs, an enterprise software that provides data classification, governance, and discovery solutions across local devices, networks, the cloud, and databases for data that is at rest and in flight; and WordPress GDPR Framework, a data protocol to identify and classify regulated data in the European Union.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.