Datawallet Market Capitalization Tops $140,685.11 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Datawallet has a market cap of $140,685.11 and $7,100.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 73.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.77 or 0.00372038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00037931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,569.25 or 0.04032650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

