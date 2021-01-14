Datum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $103,043.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datum has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Datum has a market cap of $680,469.95 and approximately $103,043.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.80 or 0.00381661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00038004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.90 or 0.04060811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012898 BTC.

Datum Profile

DAT is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.