Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLAY. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of PLAY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15.

In other news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,464.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

