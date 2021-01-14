Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.82) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($4.82) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.75). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of PLAY opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 193.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $68,932.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $674,464.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

