DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Trading Up 14.3%

DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG)’s stock price traded up 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.00 and last traded at $66.00. 500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.65.

DBM Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBMG)

DBM Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel fabrication and erection contractor primarily in the United States. The company offers integrated steel construction services; and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DBM Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBM Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.